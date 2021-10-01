Man Charged With Housebreaking, Stealing, Assault, Causing Damage

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 40-year-old Freeport man was charged in Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Thursday with housebreaking, stealing, assault and causing damage.

Errol Miller Jr, of Midshipman Road, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown in Court No Four on two counts of housebreaking and stealing, one count of assault with a deadly instrument, two counts of stealing, and one count of causing damage.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted $7,000 bail with eight suretors.

Miller was also ordered to be fitted with an ankle monitoring bracelet, and to report at Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 6pm.

If bail is not met, he will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correction. The case was adjourned to November 11, 2021.