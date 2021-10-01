Man Shot Dead On Robinson Road

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was shot dead outside of a place he worked early Friday morning.

The death marked the country’s sixth murder victim in the last six days.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said officers were alerted to a shooting at a business establishment at Robinson Road shortly after 8 am.

“Upon arrival of our first responders, they met a male just in front of a business establishment door unresponsive,” he told reporters on the scene. “Upon examining the body, we found multiple wounds that appeared to be gunshots. Emergency medical services were summoned and after their examinations of the body, it was pronounced lifeless.”

ASP Peters said the deceased victim was in his early 20s.

He also said preliminary investigations revealed that he was an employee of the establishment, Muffler World, a car repair shop.

According to the police press liaison officer, the victim was entering the shop when a single gunman approached him and fired multiple shots into his body.

ASP Peters said witnesses claimed the suspect fled to the back of the shop after the shooting.

However, he said police are still searching for the perpetrator and appealed to the public for assistance.

Friday’s murder came after a man was shot dead on Windsor Lane Wednesday night. The day before, police were called to the same community after a man was fatally wounded following a similar shooting incident.

The incidents followed a deadly Sunday in which three homicides occurred.

ASP Peters was unable to say if the recent homicides were related. However, speaking generally on the latest murders, he said the main concern for police is the proliferation of firearms.

“We are concerned, and the concern is simply that individuals have to report to police persons who are in possession of firearms. Again, somebody knows who this individual is who is in this possession of firearm and did not say anything,” the assistant superintendent said.

“We couldn’t act on it because we didn’t have the information and so our concern is members of the public who have knowledge of these firearms to report them to us. Whether it be a girlfriend, mother, sister or brother, no one keeps things in isolation. Some always says something to someone. That’s human behaviour and again, we can’t stop appealing to members of the public to furnish us with the information so that we can act.

He also said: “We are concerned about the violent crime and in particular the murder that’s been occurring in recent days. However, we need the public assistance in tackling it.”

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime matters is asked to call police at 502- 9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).