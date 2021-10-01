Two More Deaths And 130 Cases Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 130 new cases.

According to the September 29 dashboard, 89 of the new cases are from New Providence, five are from Grand Bahama, two are from Abaco, and six each are from Eleuthera and Inagua. Nine of the new cases are from Long Island, while there is one each from Cat Island and Crooked Island and 11 cases are from Mayaguana.

The country now has 21,114 confirmed cases.

The death toll has also risen to 533 after two Grand Bahama deaths were recorded.

The Ministry of Health said the deceased are both women — ages 31 and 46 — who died on September 16 and September 19.

Meanwhile, 145 people are in hospital with the pandemic, including 19 in the intensive care unit.