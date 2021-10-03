Police Officer Stable After Airport Shooting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer is in stable condition after being shot while on duty at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Saturday.

Police reported in a release that they have taken a male suspect into custody, but a second suspect is being sought in connection with this matter.

“Preliminary information is that shortly after 5pm, a police officer while on duty at the Lynden Pindling International Airport was shot while assisting a business establishment with a deposit,” said the release.

“As the officer arrived at the deposit site, he was approached by a gunman who shot him before making his escape. The officer who was conscious following the encounter, was transported to the hospital where he received medical attention.”

When asked where it is believed the second suspect escaped to, police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told The Tribune police believe he fled in the area of Cowpen Road.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).