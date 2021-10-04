Atlantis Appoints Bahamian To Head Government Affairs

ATLANTIS has named a Bahamian executive with more than 20 years’ financial and tourism industry experience as its senior vice-president of government affairs and special projects.

Vaughn Roberts will lead Atlantis’ government affairs initiatives at the strategic and operational level, along with special projects.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vaughn,” said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director. “His depth of knowledge, and strong financial and hospitality background, will support Atlantis as our business develops new strategies to manoeuvre through this current business climate.”

“I am excited to join the outstanding team at Atlantis, and to represent a company with such a rich history of remarkable hospitality,” added Mr Roberts.

He has led finance and accounting functions, managed cross-functional teams and multi-faceted projects, and advised boards and top executives on complex transaction financing options and various strategic alternatives.

Mr Roberts most recently served as the senior vice-president of finance, administration and capital projects with Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida. He was primarily responsible for finance capital investments, information technology, facilities management and strategic planning.

He also previously served as senior vice-president of finance and corporate alliances with Baha Mar. At Baha Mar, he led the financial reporting, planning and analysis, treasury and risk functions, and contributed to retail and food and beverage programming, critical path planning, procurement and contract negotiations.

Earlier in his professional career, Mr Roberts held investment banking, consulting and accounting positions in the US with KPMG, Lehman Brothers, Bank One and Dresdner Kleinwort. He also led the downtown Nassau revitalisation efforts from 2009 to 2011 as the inaugural managing director of the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP).

Mr Roberts serves as chairman of the board of Friends of the Arts in The Bahamas. He also serves on the board for The Bahamas Hotel Industry Management Pension Fund, the Charitable Arts Foundation, and the Downtown Nassau Partnership. He previously served as chairman of the National Sports Authority of The Bahamas, and as a member of the AML Foods Board.