Photographer And Press Club Founder Dies

TRIBUTES have been paid to photographer Vincent Vaughan, who has died aged 74.

Mr Vaughan was one of the founding members of the Bahamas Press Club, and served as its treasurer.

He died on Saturday in Dublin, Georgia, in the US.

The Bahamas Press Club said Mr Vaughan will “never be forgotten”.

Club president Anthony Capron said: “It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Vincent Vaughn. He will be especially missed by the executives of the Bahamas Press Club 2014, for which he served with distinction as treasurer.

“A professional photographer of note, Vincent’s work has graced the pages of Bahamian newspapers and magazines since the 1970s. Over the years, he has recorded thousands of weddings, portraits, and memorabilia for Bahamian families, and visitors to this country.

“He will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, Vincent.”

Mr Vaughan is survived by his children: Ericka Collins, son-in-law (Nick Collins), Darryl Vaughan, Kimberly Vaughan, daughter-in law (Keishan Vaughan); grandchildren Isiah Harrison, Alex Harrison, Elijah St Phard, Caleb Vaughan, Charleigh Vaughan; great-grand daughter Erin Harrison; brothers, George, Albert and Levin Sample, and cousin, Norman Satchell.

Mr Vaughan was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on March 8, 1947.

He attended West Philadelphia High School, studied for and passed the Pennsylvania State Real Estate examination, and received the Pennsylvania State Real Estate Salesmen License in1967.

He moved to Nassau in 1969, and, over the years, he worked as a photographer at Andrew Aitken. His work was also published in the Nassau Guardian, The Tribune, and international publications.

For the US Embassy in Nassau, he covered many assignments photographing former ambassadors William Bernstein Schwartz Jr, Lev E Dobriansky, Carol Boyd Hallet, Chic Hecht, and Sidney Williams.