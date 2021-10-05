Man Killed As Truck Overturns

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed in a traffic accident on Grand Bahama on the weekend when the truck he was driving overturned in bushes near Bahama Rock.

The victim suffered fatal injuries after being ejected, a senior police official reported on Monday.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday at Warren J Levarity Highway, involving a 2011 GMC Sierra truck.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed near Bahama Rock when the driver lost control and overturned into bushes some distance on the northern side of the highway.

“The driver was ejected some distance away from the vehicle and received serious injuries,” ASP Rolle said.

EMS were called to the scene and examined the victim, but found no signs of life. The victim was taken to Rand Memorial Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. An investigation is continuing.