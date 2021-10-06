No Certainty Over Bpl Bond, Shell Lng Deal

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday said no decision has been taken on whether Bahamas Power & Light’s $535m rate reduction bond (RRB) and Shell North America’s LNG plant will proceed.

Alfred Sears QC, minister for works and utilities, said ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting that he had met with BPL’s board last week for a formal briefing on Shell negotiations. However, he added that the former Minnis Cabinet was presented with a proposal on the same matter that was not granted approval.

Mr Sears said: “The difficulty is that this matter was presented to Cabinet, I understand, right before the general election, and the urgency of the matter had been put to Cabinet I am informed by the Board and Dr Donovan Moxey (BPL’s chairman) that the Cabinet did not grant approval.

“We have come in on September 16, and I’ve been briefed and am bringing myself up to date.” Mr Sears said issues involving “a quarter of a billion dollars” are not easy decisions for the Government to make, with the Shell North America LNG plant set to cost between $270m to $300m - although that will be funded by all-private sector money.

The newly-elected Davis administration is seeking to pivot from reliance on fossil fuels towards the increasing integration of renewable energy into The Bahamas’ generation mix, and Mr Sears said he will consult with the Ministry of Finance on how to proceed with the Shell negotiations if that is the path chosen.

Asked directly if the Shell North America power purchase agreement will now be scrapped, Mr Sears responded: “It would be premature to make a conclusion at this point. But I have spoken with Dr Moxey yesterday and, in fact, I’ve asked for the certain documents so that we can be appraised as to the rationale and feasibility, and also in the context of the commitment and the social contract that now exists between the government and the electorate.”

Confirming that the Shell deal hinged on the previous administration’s $535m BPL bond issue being placed, Mr Sears stated: “That’s exactly what I’m talking about.”

Under the former Minnis administration, the Rate Reduction Bond Act and accompanying legislation needed to be changed by Parliament to make the issuance more attractive to investors and so that the $535m placement could proceed. This never happened before the general election.