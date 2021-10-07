Christie: I Am Willing To Help Davis

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie said he is willing to help Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in whatever way necessary should the nation’s leader deem it appropriate.

His comments came when he was asked by The Tribune yesterday how he expects his relationship with Mr Davis will contrast with the relationship Free National Movement leader Dr Hubert Minnis had with former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham during his term in office.

Dr Minnis and Mr Ingraham appeared to have had a strained relationship since Dr Minnis took over as FNM in 2012 after the party’s election loss, with the Killarney MP declaring that year that the Ingraham era was over.

In 2019, Mr Ingraham and Mr Christie suggested Dr Minnis ignored their capacity to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.

Dr Minnis later called their comments misleading and referred to them as an “unnecessary distraction.”

Mr Ingraham did not endorse Dr Minnis during the recent general election campaign.

“Prime Ministers get into office and they determine the extent to which they will consult and with whom they will consult and so really it will depend entirely on Mr Davis because he knows like many others I am willing to assist him, I’m willing to help if he deems that a proper thing to do or an appropriate thing to do,” Mr Christie said yesterday. And so I am sure though that he is not going to allow me to be sitting out there when I could be of use to him and of help to him in the way Dr Minnis allowed me and Hubert Ingraham to sit out there when we could have been a more effective tool for him to use without there being politics in the matter.”