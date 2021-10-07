Updated: Govt Promises To Increase Pensions, Enhance Social Assistance

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
AS the country grapples with the economic fall-out from COVID-19, the new Davis administration has promised to increase pensions for the elderly and raise benefits for the disabled community as a part of its plan to improve social assistance.
The administration also reiterated its promises of a minimum wage increase, expanded social benefits and additional relief measures for storm impacted residents on Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.
The pledges — some of which were announced before on the campaign trail — were outlined in yesterday’s Speech from The Throne, read by Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith.
The event, held at Baha Mar’s Convention Centre, marked the official opening of Parliament after last month’s general election.
Yesterday, the government recommitted itself to much of what it promised the Bahamian people in the lead up to the election, including a minimum wage increase and increased social assistance for hurting Bahamians.
The speech read: “Even as we vigorously pursue avenues of progress throughout our country, my government is mindful that we will not leave behind the most vulnerable or discouraged people in our society.
“My government will enhance social assistance programmes. My government, in collaboration with the private sector and non-governmental organisations, will implement immediate relief measures for Abaco, Grand Bahama and Ragged Island.
“Through partnerships with Social Services, Urban Renewal and civil society, including the churches, my government will work to ensure that every Bahamian has life skills, food to eat, clean water and a roof over their heads.”
The Davis administration also promised to dole out additional benefits for the elderly and disabled and re-implement former social assistance programmes aimed at helping vulnerable families.
“My government will increase the pension for senior citizens,” the speech added. “My government will increase the benefits of those with disabilities and ensure that the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities) Act are fully implemented and enforced.
“My government will introduce legislation for the protection of consumers and my government will increase the minimum wage and phase in a livable wage. My government will re-introduce the RISE programme which provided several substantial benefits to many families.”
Sir Cornelius said the government will also work with relevant stakeholders to bring relief to mortgage and rent payers in a bid to reduce homelessness and also introduce new legislation that will allow the establishment of an Urban Renewal Authority.
The government’s promise of further social assistance comes at a time when the country is facing one of its worst economic crises and $10bn in debt.
During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of Bahamians were either laid off or temporarily furloughed after a near total shutdown of the nation’s leading tourism industry.
The former Minnis administration had sought to assist those impacted by the pandemic by implementing several COVID-19 relief initiatives, including a food distribution programme.
However, some of those programmes have since ended, with government officials announcing plans to put in place new ones.
Comments
rawbonrbahamian 14 hours, 4 minutes ago
benniesun 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
They do own us. Get a copy of Who Owns the World: The Surprising Truth About Every Piece of Land on the Planet by Kevin Cahill. Make sure your heart pills are nearby when reading it 'cause in fee simple means that you are a tenant.
You'll learn that: Only 15% of the world's population lays claim to landownership, and that landownership in too few hands is probably the single greatest cause of poverty. Queen Elizabeth II owns 1/6 of the entire land surface on earth (nearly 3 times the size of the U.S.). The Lichtenstein royal family is wealthier than the Grimaldis of ...
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 1 minute ago
rawbonrbahamian 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
My Government. My Government. My Government. Its sickening. Not our Government. It is Our Government. They truly believe that they own The Bahamas and we are their servants
joeblow 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
... and this is exactly why I am against income tax. The government will always find ways to expand the social welfare net to increase entitlements and create dependence on the government. It is an unsustainable socialist method that will result in economic collapse or devaluation.
What government should be talking about is how it will increase government revenue without adding new taxes on the middle and lower classes to pay for these entitlements WHILE paying down the national debt!!
realfreethinker 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
You know when they are bereft of any real plans. They use the old fall back line of promising to give everyone something free. The fact that they are increasingly welfare and other entitlements is alarming.
juju 11 hours, 9 minutes ago
hrysippus 2 hours, 1 minute ago
Brilliant. Lots of free money for everybody. It mussy be Christmas....
GodSpeed 13 minutes ago
Sounds great! But...how are you gonna pay for it? 🤔
