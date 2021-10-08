62 New Covid-19 Cases

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Health reported sixty-two new COVID-19 cases and four more virus-related in its Thursday dashboard.

The data released Friday said 48 of the new cases were recorded in New Providence, while 11 were confirmed in Inagua, two in Grand Bahama and one in Abaco.

The latest figures pushed the nation’s coronavirus case count to 21,580 since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s COVID death toll also now stands at 590 after the ministry reported four additional virus-related fatalities.

The deceased include three men – ages 56, 63, and 67– who all died September 20 and a 58-year-old woman who died September 21. The victims were all from New Providence.

Health officials said the deaths were previously under investigation but have since been classified as COVID-19 related deaths

In terms of hospitalisations, 152 people are still in hospital battling the virus, 20 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Last Sunday, infectious disease expert Dr Nikkiah Forbes told The Tribune it is still too early to determine if the country is nearing the end of the third wave.

“In the last few weeks, the number of cases reported is declining,” she said recently. “However, what I will tell you is that the testing has declined. When we look at the health data, we look at several indicators. Test taking behaviours affect a number of positive cases and there are biases and things that will affect test taking. A holiday weekend would. If there is very big activity, test taking behaviour may change. In those weeks where the numbers were declining, testing went down. So that’s why it’s important to look at other variables, deaths, hospitalisations and the percent testing positive for the virus.”

To contain the spread of COVID-19 residents are reminded of the following: if you have symptoms, contact your health provider; while home remedies may work for a period it is important to get tested and receive the proper care before symptoms become too difficult to manage; if you have been asked by the Surveillance Unit to get tested for COVID-19, please follow the advice and take the gold standard RT-PCR test.

Employees are also encouraged to work from home.