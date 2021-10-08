Four More Covid Deaths Confirmed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 and another four virus-related deaths on Wednesday, according to data released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Of the 60 cases, 48 are in New Providence, three in Grand Bahama, six in Eleuthera, and one new case each in Exuma, Andros and Mayaguana.

The tally has pushed the nation’s case count to 21,518. Of this, 1,145 cases are still active.

The number of hospitalisations has risen to 162 — 18 in intensive care. On Tuesday, there were 141 people in hospital with the virus. Ninety-one patients are being treated at Princess Margaret Hospital, 36 are at Doctors Hospital, 26 at Grand Bahama Health Services and nine at South Beach Acute Care and Referral Centre.

Four Grand Bahama women died between September 22 and October 3, pushing the nation’s death toll to 586. The victims include a 61-year-old who died on September 22, a 42-year-old who died on September 26, an 88-year-old who died on October 1 and a 67-year-old who died on October 3.

Between Monday and Tuesday, there were 23 COVID-19 deaths reported as well as 96 new infections. Sixty-two deaths are currently under investigation. Those deaths took place between August 10 and October 2.

The latest deaths come as overall virus cases continue to trend downward.

However, despite the declining COVID numbers, health officials said it is still too early to tell if the country is nearing the end of the third wave. Residents are reminded of the following: if you have symptoms, contact your health provider; while home remedies may work for a period it is important to get tested and receive the proper care before symptoms become too difficult to manage; if you have been asked by the Surveillance Unit to get tested for COVID-19, please follow the advice and take the gold standard RT-PCR test. Employees are also encouraged to work from home.