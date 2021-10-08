Updated: Stepson Shot Dead By Police Officer As He Threatens Mom

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who threatened his mother with a knife during an argument at her home was fatally shot by his police officer stepfather on Wednesday night, police said.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters, sometime before 11pm the young man arrived at his mother’s home off St Alban’s Drive and was let in.

An argument reportedly followed and an off-duty police officer in the home is said to have witnessed his stepson holding a knife to his mother’s throat.

ASP Peters said the officer called for back-up, but shot the victim before the reinforcement arrived.

When officers arrived at the apartment where the incident occurred, they saw a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who was in his early 30s, later died at hospital.

“Preliminary findings are that there was an altercation at a residence where an adult male came to the residence and then was allowed in and an argument ensued with him and his mother. As a result, an officer who was in his room at the time heard the argument and came out,” ASP Peters said at the scene on Wednesday.

“When he came out of the room, he noticed a young man brandishing a knife on his mother. As a result he then called for some assistance, but prior to the assistance arriving the officer had to use his firearm and shot the victim, who while travelling to the hospital, succumbed to his injuries.”

A police crime report noted that the deceased had a knife “at his mother’s throat.”

Asked if the person brandishing a weapon was under the influence of a substance or had mental health issues, ASP Peters said it was too early in the investigation to tell.

The officer went on to explain a section in the Penal Code that refers to the use of force.

“Section 1.03 of the Penal Code outlines the degree of force that an individual, not simply just an officer, can use when necessary to (quell) any force that is used against them and in this instance, the officer had to use deadly force to assist in the prevention of a life being taken in his presence.”

Yesterday, ASP Peters confirmed that the officer involved is married to the deceased’s mother. He said the officer in question was at home when his stepson arrived and used his personal issue weapon during the incident.

“He was at home with his wife, there was a knock at the door, it was her son, she let him in. He was at home the whole time.”

Asked why the officer chose to use deadly force, ASP Peters said yesterday: “The investigations will reveal all of that. He indicated to the investigators some information and all that will be dealt with.”

An investigation is continuing.argument ensued with him and his mother. As a result, an officer who was in his room at the time heard the argument and came out,” he explained.

“When he came out of the room, he noticed a young man brandishing a knife on his mother. As a result he then called for some assistance but prior to the assistance arriving the officer had to use his firearm and shot the victim who while travelling to the hospital succumbed to his injuries.”

Asked if the person brandishing a weapon was under the influence of a substance or had mental health issues, ASP Peters said it was too early in the investigation to tell.

The officer went on to explain a section in the Penal Code that speaks to the use of force.

“Section 1.03 of the Penal Code outlines the degree of force that an individual, not simply just an officer, can use when necessary to quarrel any force that is used against them and in this instance, the officer had to use deadly force to assist in the prevention of a life being taken in his presence.”