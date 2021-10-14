246 Complaints Against Police This Year

THERE were 246 complaints against police from January to September, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force statistics.

One hundred and fifty-seven of the cases were civilian complaints against police. Sixty-nine of the cases were police complaints against other officers. Twenty of the complaints concerned accusations of corruption.

For the civilian matters, 40 of the cases are under investigation, ten resulted in conviction, ten had a withdrawn complaint, 33 were found to be unfounded, 14 were found to be sub judice, civil action/warning was advised in 40 cases and eight are pending trial. Two of the cases resulted in compensation.

For internal matters, 18 are under investigation, two resulted in discharge/ acquittal, three were withdrawn or had no further action, five saw the officer discharged/resigned or retired, 13 resulted in conviction, four were found to be unsubstantiated, 21 are before the police tribunal and three resulted in a completed investigation.

With respect to corruption matters, 14 are under investigation, one resulted in interdiction, one in the officer being discharged from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, one resulted in the complaint being withdrawn, one is before the tribunal and two were found to be unfounded.