THE COVID-19 death toll has risen to 608 after three more deaths were recorded on Monday.

In its October 11 dashboard, the Ministry of Health noted that two women and one man died from the disease on September 27 and 29.

The deceased were between the ages of 47 and 73.

These deaths were previously under investigation and were recently reclassified.

Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases were also recorded on Monday.

Thirty-five more cases were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the nation’s toll to 21,815.

One hundred and forty-two people are in hospital with the virus, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit.