THE COVID-19 death toll has risen to 608 after three more deaths were recorded on Monday.
In its October 11 dashboard, the Ministry of Health noted that two women and one man died from the disease on September 27 and 29.
The deceased were between the ages of 47 and 73.
These deaths were previously under investigation and were recently reclassified.
Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases were also recorded on Monday.
Thirty-five more cases were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the nation’s toll to 21,815.
One hundred and forty-two people are in hospital with the virus, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Since the data collection is a lost cause. I think what they should be looking at now is how politics overshadowed good medical advice while people were dying. It would be a lesson fir the next time the country faced a medical crisis. The further we get out from this with 600 people dead the more egregious the political black curtain under Dr Minnis appears. "why y'all cant behave". That was the advice... unbelievable
I just read an article from Dr Kevin Bethel about how he and his family had severe reactions after taking Astra Zenica, this was back in April. He said he had to treat his wife for blood clots. There was an immediate response from the "system" to say they had no account of "anyone" having any severe reaction. To date they have still not reported a single case of a severe reaction to the vaccine.
This is almost criminal how the data is being manipulated
ohdrap4 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
The doctors have been too slow to admit the disease is fast becoming endemic, therefore the need for treatment in the first 7 days to prevent hospitalization.
Yep, the vaccine can do that, but you cannot vaccinate and revaccinate 7 billion twice a year.
The vaccine mandates and passports are ridiculous. The italians are not having it and burning down the house.
People also caused the tyrant premier in Australia to resign.
But here Minnis and Sands are still calling for lockdowns. They have revealed themselves to be recalcitrant.
Good riddance to them.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Its all about data
pablojay 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
The question about Dr .Kevin Bethel came up in a webex meeting with a prominent doctor at The Rand and his response was that he had heard about it also and he personally asked Dr. Bethel to supply them with the information, but he never did.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 7 minutes ago
Fair enough. Cross his case out so its not a distraction. Is it plausible that we havent had one single severe reaction outside of headache, body pain and nausea? I ask the question because I know the answer. They just havent told us. I dont know what they hope to achieve with all this secrecy, its having the reverse effect.
