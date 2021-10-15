Drug Police Find Hidden Marijuana

GRAND Bahama police discovered marijuana hidden in bushes yesterday.

Police said around 1pm, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information, went to an area on Rippindale Drive off Fortune Hills Subdivision.

Officers searched a footpath in the bushes where a crocus sack was discovered containing nine plastic wrappings with suspected marijuana and one plastic bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

No arrest was made.

The drugs weighed seven pounds and have an estimated street value of $7,000. An investigation is ongoing.