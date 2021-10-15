Mitchell Denies Plp In-Fighting Over Govt Roles

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell has denied allegations of infighting in the party over board and government appointments that supporters say are taking too long to be delivered.

A PLP stalwart councillor told The Tribune yesterday that before the recent general election, the PLP had a “solid plan” of quick execution of “rewards” for its party supporters. The stalwart councillor said something must have gone wrong as there is no forward movement with those plans and supporters are now up in arms as they are tired of waiting.

“Something is going on and we know it cannot be anything good,” the source said. “Every decent and deserving PLP was promised board positions and other jobs. We were told the minute the election was over and the PLP won, we would get our rewards right away. There was a solid plan to be executed.

“As you can see, everything started off okay. From day one the prime minister was working and so was the deputy prime minister. So what happened? All of a sudden everything stopped. People not answering their phones to us, the wicked FNMs who have been ostracising PLPs for more than four years are still in those positions running things.

“Word is out there that our leaders are being sympathetic towards FNMs and don’t want to let them go and that’s what is stalling us being placed where we were promised. Naturally we are not happy about this as the FNM showed no mercy to us when they came into office in 2017. There is a lot of quarreling going on and some MPs just decided to turn off their phones to avoid us. Well five years go by quickly. They will need us.”

The Tribune contacted Mr Mitchell, who is also the minister of foreign affairs and public service. Mr Mitchell denied any knowledge of infighting and promised to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

“There is no infighting that I know of,” Mr Mitchell said. “Board decisions are done at Cabinet level. It takes a while, but they will be settled in as timely a manner as humanly possible.”

Yesterday, the PLP stalwart councillor said if PLP supporters are not satisfied with promises fulfilled soon, then party officials will be deemed untrustworthy and regarded “differently” by supporters.

“We all about talking about Minnis don’t keep his word,” the party member said. “We are calling him names and saying that he says one thing and does the other, but we will be just as bad if Brave, Chester and Fred don’t start making a move.

“Everyone is really mad about all of this because we made plans. We would have to look at them differently and put them in a certain category.

“They need to remember that five years go by quickly.”

The stalwart councillor said supporters are willing to give PLP leaders one more week to get party affairs in order.