Two Injured In Separate Shootings

TWO people, including a woman, were shot in separate incidents in New Providence on Saturday.

The first incident took place shortly before 2pm. Police received information of a shooting incident that occurred on Emmanuel Way off Soldier Road. Officers were told that a woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when she heard a loud sound similar to gunshots.

She later realised that she was shot in the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle where she was treated and later discharged.

Hours later, shortly before 7pm, police were told that a man was shot while on Woods Alley off Market Street. Initial investigations revealed that the victim was approached by the occupants of a small Japanese vehicle; one of them discharged a firearm in his direction and shot him in the left hand.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he is listed in stable condition.

Both incidents are under active investigation.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.