‘Don’T Let Up In Enforcing Rules’

CONSULTANT Physicians Staff Association President Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler is concerned that enforcement of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions is on the decline.

Her comment yesterday came as she discussed the outbreak of COVID-19 on several Family Islands.

She said: “As it relates to the Family Islands, I think some of the challenges we’ve had are whether persons are actually adhering to the restrictions. The other challenge we’re having now is who is supposed to be monitoring the restrictions that we have left in place? And that’s true for Family Islands and New Providence.

“I think restrictions are being enforced less. I’m not sure who is enforcing them. I think people in the general public are perhaps asking questions and I heard that we did not have any more COVID ambassadors; I don’t know how true it is. I understand that we don’t have persons policing the streets after midnight. I don’t know because generally I’m not on the streets at that time so I don’t know if persons are showing up any more to church functions and to Parliament because to me one event shouldn’t be different from the other.”

Chief Superintendent of Police Zhivargo Dames, the officer-in-charge of the COVID Enforcement Unit, referred The Tribune to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle when asked yesterday about the number of citations issued recently to people for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

And when asked about the current work of the COVID ambassadors, Commissioner Rolle said Health Minister Dr Michael Darville will address the issue.

“The new administration sees COVID police as being a very effective tool and we intend to initiate additional training to ensure the officers are fully aware of what the new regulatory regime will be like,” Dr Darville said. “The COVID police need to be trained and need additional training.”

The Davis administration reduced the COVID-19 curfew after coming into office. Large indoor government events with hundreds of guests have also been held such as the opening of Parliament at Baha Mar and swearing in of Cabinet ministers since the September 16 election.

Dr Pinder-Butler, nonetheless, believes enforcing existing restrictions is critical to preventing outbreaks like those emerging on some Family Islands.

“When you certainly see a Baha Mar event and you’re not sure who is policing certain things and you know that funerals and church services are happening more frequently than they were before and you know these are places where COVID police might have shown up in the past, you might start to count numbers,” she said. “And now people are getting more and more relaxed.”

Dr Pinder-Butler connected outbreaks on Family Islands to election gatherings last month.

“Unfortunately, I received some phone calls related to apparent increases in COVID cases a few weeks ago on the Family Islands,” she said. “And we’ve been hearing information from persons who either have relatives or patients who had relatives coming out and reaching out through the church to say they were concerned because of the COVID cases and especially with (the) election happening so a lot of them thought that because they had so many persons coming over during the election, that those events sparked outbreaks. And the timeline was also in keeping at that time.

“Because of the election that occurred, more persons are coming to the islands, persons had been exposed and now we’re just seeing the domino effect of what happened with the exposure from those cases. It is concerning because some of those islands didn’t have any cases of COVID at all. It’s also concerning because people are dying. Once that’s happening that in itself is troubling, whether that’s one, two, three, four, husbands and wives, families are being impacted.

“We’re also concerned that some people on the Family Islands are not accepting that it is COVID or not getting proper treatment. In New Providence, deaths in many cases have been related to people not receiving any care at all and we’re wondering if that is happening on the Family Islands as well.”

More than 600 people have died from COVID-19, according to health officials.