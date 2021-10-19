Man Shot Dead As He Sat In Car

A MAN died in hospital after he was shot while in his car yesterday morning.

Shortly after 7am, police said they were alerted to gunshots in the area of Wulff Road and Market Street by ShotSpotter technology.

Officers responded and on their arrival at the scene, they were told that a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle when a gunman approached them and discharged his weapon at the car.

The man was hit in his upper body and the suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.

The victim’s identity was not released up to press time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle revealed that murders have increased by 61 percent from January 1 to September 30 compared to the same period last year.

He said there were 87 murders during this time compared to 54 murders in the same period in 2020.

Crimes against the person also increased by 26 percent during the specified time period.

However, police said there was a two percent decrease in overall crime.

“Our most notable highlight for 2021 thus far is a slight overall reduction in crime,” Commissioner Rolle said last week during a virtual press conference. “The men and women of the force performed at an outstanding level to keep communities safe and provide police visibility throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as a major deterrent to crime. This was coupled with daily operations that targeted hotspots and prolific offenders in an effort to offset and interrupt criminal activity.”

Anyone with information on this latest homicide is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.