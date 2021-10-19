Teen In Court Over Deadly Shooting

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A TEENAGER was yesterday charged with murder in connection with a shooting incident that left one man dead and a juvenile injured earlier this month.

Robertho Clairvius, 18, appeared before the Senior Magistrate charged with the murder of Arlington Stubbs as well as the attempted murder of a young girl on October 5.

According to initial police reports, around 8.40pm that night, the ShotSpotter system alerted police of a shooting incident that occurred on Apache Alley off Kemp Road. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a silver coloured vehicle with an adult male and juvenile female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to the hospital, where at last reports she was listed in stable condition.

Clairvius was not required to enter pleas to the charges yesterday and his case was adjourned to February 2, 2022 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, he was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.