EDITOR, The Tribune.

You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to work out why the COVID deaths and new cases are on an upward spiral in the Bahamas. The previous PM was a doctor so was trained to respond to a pandemic such as COVID and generally took sensible precautions/options to protect the citizenry.

The present PM is a lawyer by training and immediately relaxed the COVID restrictions such as curfews and the likes. Therefore naturally and as common sense dictates new cases and deaths are sharply up. Go figure! Political posturing by disingenuous mouthpieces such as Fred Mitchell are to be expected. Did anyone ever say politicians have to be blessed with common sense? Or for that matter to be truthful?

THE REALIST

Nassau,

October 19, 2021.