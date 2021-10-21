Free Testing Begins In Inagua

ABOUT 100 people got free COVID-19 tests in Inagua yesterday after the government launched the pilot phase of its promised free testing programme.

“Inagua was selected as the launch site because of a recent outbreak of the virus after the election campaign, which sadly resulted in the deaths of several people,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

“In line with its COVID action plan, the government also provided residents with medical-grade masks, free of charge. A mobile team is in place on the ground to ensure that all residents have access to the new programme.

According to the statement, residents expressed relief in being able to know their status, giving the programme a thumbs-up.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said: “Back in July and August, the country was experiencing the worst spike in COVID cases and deaths so far seen in our country.

“Bahamians were also extremely anxious about the images of a healthcare system in a state of neglect and collapse. Free testing is a key component in our government’s new approach, which will start to give a more accurate picture of the true state of the pandemic in The Bahamas.”

This comes as the Ministry of Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s overall tally to 22,092.

Six hundred and twenty-six people have died from the disease.