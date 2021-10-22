12 More Covid-19 Deaths

TWELVE more persons, including a 16-year-old boy, have been added to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll, according to the Ministry of Health.

The country now has 642 confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported on the Ministry of Health’s October 21 dashboard.

The deceased are between 16 and 92-years-old. They died between September 23 and October 14.

Officials also reported 25 new cases on the October 21 dashboard. The country now has 22,179 confirmed cases of the virus.

One hundred and three people are in hospital with the disease.