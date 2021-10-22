Ccc To Hold Virtual Meeting Over Grand Bahama Electricity Rate Rise

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition of Concerned Citizens is opposed to the Grand Bahama Power Company’s proposal for an increase in the electricity rate in Grand Bahama, and plans to hold a virtual town meeting on the issue next month.

Pastor Eddie Victor, the convener of CCC, is threatening to organise major opposition to the latest rate application submitted by EMERA/GBPC to the regulator in September.

He stressed that Grand Bahama’s economy is in decline, unemployment is high, and residents are still recovering from the two major crises that have occurred within the past two years.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, announced that GBPC submitted an application for a proposed rate increase on September 23. As the regulator, the GBPA said it is required to conduct a public consultation before any decision is made concerning the GBPC’s application.

On Thursday, Pastor Victor and his wife, Margo Victor, along with Rudy Stubbs, of CCC, held a press conference concerning GBPC’s proposal.

Mr Victor said: “Surveying the landscape of Grand Bahama and in particular the City of Freeport, one will see the evidence of an economic decline in Grand Bahama. To the north, south, east, and west, there are closed and abandoned buildings in every direction. Closed businesses, closed shopping centres, closed hotels, abandoned apartments, and houses.”

He stressed that the island was dealt a major blow when Hurricane Dorian, the most destructive storm in the history of the Bahamas, hit both Abaco and Grand Bahama.

“Today most people in Grand Bahama are still recovering from Dorian. Just six months after the passing of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas was impacted by the global corona-virus pandemic which we are still in today,” he said.

“The economic and social conditions on Grand Bahama (are) the worst it has ever been. The people are currently burdened with an increase in prices at the stores, for services and taxes.”

Mr Victor also noted that unemployment in Grand Bahama is high.

“We believe it is just under 50 percent. It is in the backdrop of these facts, that any proposal for an increase in the electricity rate is unacceptable and should be rejected by the people of Grand Bahama,” he stressed.

The Coalition of Concerned Citizens has been advocating for years for electricity costs to be lowered on the island.

This is not the first time that CCC is opposing the rate increase by GBPC. Mr Victor indicated that in 2015, the organisation vigorously opposed the rate application of Emera/GBPC.

“Despite the overwhelming opposition from residents, the business sector, and the hotels, the rate application to increase the electricity rate was approved,” he said.

He also added that Emera had also forced minor Bahamian shareholders to sell their shares to the company. He said GBPC has become a 100 percent foreign-owned company.

“As we did in 2015, the CCC will mount an intense opposition to EmeraGrand Bahama Power Company’s present rate application. For too long our people have had to suffer due to the predatory profit-driven operation of this Power company,” he said.

“What Grand Bahama needs is an economic revival, not further economic oppression.

“The CCC commends Prime Minister Philip E Davis, Minister Ginger Moxey along with the government of the Bahamas for declaring that the government will not support any increase of electricity rates anywhere on Grand Bahama Island.”

The CCC plans to host a virtual town meeting on Thursday, November 11, at 7 pm via Zoom and Facebook live.

The public can join by Zoom ID 878 0234 2869 and Facebook live at the Facebook pages for the Coalition of Concerned Citizens and Lower the Cost of Power, Grand Bahama. For more information contact 646-9494.