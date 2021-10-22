New Holmes Rock School Expected To Open In September 2022

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE construction of the new school in Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama, is expected to be completed by summer 2022 and ready for opening in September 2022, Works Minister Alfred Sears was told on Friday while in Grand Bahama.

Despite bad weather, Mr Sears completed his tour of a number of capital works projects in Freeport and West Grand Bahama, wrapping up his two-day visit on the island.

Accompanying him were Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey and Social Services and Urban Renewal Minister Obie Wilchcombe, MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Public Works Director Melanie Roach said that the target is to have the two buildings at the school and the external works completed by June 2022.

“We want the buildings to be ready so the Ministry of Education can move what they need in July and August to open in September 2022,” she said.

They also viewed the work at the administrative complex in Eight Mile Rock, which is a public-private partnership project.

Ms Roach could not say exactly when the building would be completed because of certain financial issues involved with that project.

“There are some financial issues that need to be worked out,” she said. “It is a public-private partnership, and we are working with the private partner and the Ministry of Finance to establish the balance of funding required to complete the building, and what is the timeframe required to complete it.

“Those negotiations are ongoing, and we are hopeful within four to six weeks we have a better picture of the status of the Eight Mile Rock (EMR) administration complex, which also comprises the police station and the EMR court."

In Freeport, Mr Sears saw the work at the post office building and the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre.

He was pleased with the quality of work by the contractors.

“I am just so proud of the quality of work that is being done and the quality inspection, and to know that many of the projects were designed in-house,” he said.

Waugh Construction is building the Holmes Rock Junior Highway School; Louis Missick is the contractor for the post office, and Maxwell Quant is working on the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre.

Mr Sears also met with staff at the Ministry of Works in Grand Bahama to hear their concerns.

“I want to publicly say thank you to them because they made us so proud as they have weathered Hurricane Dorian, and some of them from testimonies I heard lost everything, but they continued to work and I want to thank the local leader in the office, Ms Bannister,” he said.

He also visited the damaged and dilapidated Ministry of Works utilities maintenance workshop in Jones Town.

“As you can see the facility was condemned on two occasions, and so now it’s on our watch and we are not looking back, we are looking forward and the maintenance team who perform such a critical function, we have to make sure establish a workshop," Mr Sears said.

“The tour has been one which has given us a sense of extreme urgency because we see how vital these projects are, and we are asking contractors where possible to accelerate the work.”

Mr Sears said the school project is very important, particularly to the West Grand Bahama community.

“We cannot afford to lose one student. We know many are living in difficult circumstances, parents are unemployed, and sometimes homeless without electricity and without any access to the internet. So, these facilities are part and parcel of the salvation of our country and to ensure we give every young person and student the opportunity to realise their full potential.”