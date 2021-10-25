Where Is Minnis?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I find it baffling, over the last few days, the Government saw fit to bestow the Honour of a State Recognised Funeral for two of our finest sons who made herculean contributions to our nation in their own rights, both served as Senators in the upper House.

At their funeral were two former Prime Ministers. The Honourable Hubert Alexander Ingraham. The Honourable Perry Gladstone Christie, and a host of other dignitaries, paying their respects, conspicuously absent were the last serving Prime Minister, the “Most” Honourable Hubert Alexander Minnis, what a coincidence? In the small world of Minnis these men did not deserve the respect of his presence?

Mr Minnis you’re still nursing your wounds from being shellacked by our new Prime Minister and his team in the last election?

Be a big boy and get over it, your era is over, become a statesman by showing some class and grace that comes with the office you once occupied!

KELLY D BURROWS

Freeport, Grand Bahama.

October 23, 2021.