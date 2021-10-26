Mitchell Denies Infighting But Says Supporters Must Be ‘Straight Soon’

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

WHILE accusing the opposition of spreading lies on infighting in his party, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said it is imperative for party supporters to “be straight soon.”

Mr Mitchell, also minister of foreign affairs and public service, is currently in Rome, Italy, for a CARICOM Foreign Ministers Conference. He blames rumours of the restlessness of party supporters wanting to be appointed in various roles on “Free National Movement trolls using voice notes.”

Last week, a PLP stalwart councilor spoke to The Tribune and expressed serious concern about the new government being slow to appoint boards and key governmental positions to party supporters.

The stalwart councilor also spoke about many FNM supporters remaining in high profile roles in the government who, in their opinion, should have been already removed.

At that time, in response to the stalwart councilor’s claims, Mr Mitchell said those positions will be settled “in as timely a manner as humanly possible.”

The stalwart councilor said supporters were giving the government one week to settle its affairs. That week has passed.

“If PLPs are not careful, we will allow the FNMs idiots spreading the latest stuff about infighting to gain traction by spreading nonsense around,” Mr Mitchell said. “I keep saying, please PLPs, first thing is this stuff is untrue. Secondly, why would we spread false propaganda on ourselves?

“Next year this time we will be in a different place under Philip ‘Brave’ Davis. Everyone complaining will be straight before that, I believe. I believe that. We must believe it can be done and it is imperative for it to be done.

“Remember, the worst day in government is better than the best day in opposition. So let’s put our shoulders to the wheel, ignore the wingnuts and the FNM and their voice notes. If they were so smart, they would have won the general election.”

The Tribune contacted FNM Chairman Carl Culmer to get his reaction to Mr Mitchell’s accusations. He denied the claims saying his party does not use trolls to do its work.

“This party does not use trolls to do our business,” Mr Culmer said. “The chairman or someone from the PR will speak to issues and our names will be attached to what we say. I will not follow up Fred Mitchell on what he is saying.

“The problem I have with Mitchell, which I have said before, he is now a minister representing all Bahamians, not only PLPs. He needs to give up the role of chairman. Why is he afraid to give up that role?

“There are competent people within the PLP who can take on that role until they have a convention. It’s about time he starts speaking on behalf of the people of The Bahamas and not the PLP.”

Still lashing the FNM, Mr Mitchell turned his attention to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accusing him of poor leadership and governance and recalling contents of a recent statement.

“So Hubert Minnis, the prime minister that was unceremoniously dumped by the people of the country for his poor leadership and hapless governance has now accepted the inevitable,” he said.

“I happened upon Hubert Ingraham, the former prime minister, in the public square on Friday who said to the press at that time, it was clear as day that the FNM would have a new leader come November 27, 2021.

“Within hours of that statement, the campaign of Dr Hubert Minnis, to stay on as leader, collapsed and he announced that he would not allow his name to be placed in nomination for the leadership of the party. It couldn’t have happened to a finer person and good riddance.”

Mr Mitchell advised PLP supporters to be strong against what he deemed “mischief and treachery.”

“Today I will not dance on Hubert Minnis’ grave, I want to appeal to PLPs to stiffen their spines in the face of mischief and treachery afoot,” he said.

The PLP stalwart councilor refused to speak to The Tribune yesterday stating that they were “too vexed to speak to anyone,” but their voice will soon be heard at another level.