Moore: Hold Fnm Convention For All Officers

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

A FREE National Movement founding father says he does not support the decision to seek a new leader next month as the move was sparked by some “emotional” FNMs who remain hurt over the party’s crushing defeat at the polls in September.

Maurice Moore, a member of the “Dissident Eight” that founded the FNM, added that the party’s constitution does not mandate leadership selection as a precursor to its general convention, which should not be held until February when all officers are also elected.

The FNM has announced it will convene a one-day convention on November 27 to deal with the issue of party leadership.

“My positions on it (are) quite different really,” the former ambassador and Cabinet minister told The Tribune when he was contacted yesterday. “I told them that I was not taking part in that leadership—I don’t know what you want to call it—because the constitution of the party doesn’t provide for it.

“They said that the council made the decision that they need to choose a leader now and I don’t understand why. Nobody has been able to explain to me why when you have a convention coming in February.

“There is not much I can say about it because I don’t believe it ought to be done. I think the party should wait until February at the general convention of the party and have all of its officers, including its leader, chosen at that time.”

Asked what he believed led to the decision to choose a new leader next month, Mr Moore said: “I just think that there are some emotional feelings because the party has lost in a big way. There are some people who just feel that action ought to be taken right now.

“In fact, when they called me about it I told them ‘no’ as far as I am concerned the party’s convention ought to be as it is set for February at which time all its officers, including its leader, ought to be selected. That’s my position.

“I told them I’m not going to get into it because it’s counterproductive.

“Apart from it being expensive, it’s counterproductive and as far as I am concerned, I do not support it. Let me put it that way,” Mr Moore also said.

Mr Moore revealed that in recent months he battled with illness, adding he refuses to get invested into something he does not support.

“I have not been well so I have not been active as I should have been in the functioning of the party. I have a health problem and I am just now recovering so I ain’t gonna get my emotions worked up over something that I do not believe should happen.”

Last week, former Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis said he intends to run for leader of the opposition party.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright has also said he is considering running for a leadership role in the party, emphasising that such a role goes beyond leader and includes deputy leader or party chairman.

On Friday, FNM leader, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he will not nominate for leadership of the party at the upcoming convention, nor will he allow his name to be placed in nomination.

The statement came amid speculation that although he told FNM executive committee and Central Council members last month that he will step aside as leader, he would still vie for the post if someone nominates him.

Following the announcement and during a church service Sunday, Dr Minnis wiped away tears while thanking his supporters and emphasising his commitment to the party.

He also asked forgiveness for any mistakes he might have made.