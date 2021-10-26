Rassin Named Chairman Of Rotary Foundation

ROTARIAN Barry Rassin has been elected to become chairman of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International for the year 2023-24.

Mr Rassin was elected on October 20 - and it follows his role as president of Rotary International in 2018-19. Rotary operates in some 200 countries.

The Rotary Foundation is one of the premier humanitarian organisations in the world and is a non-profit corporation that supports the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational, and cultural exchange programs.

It has had the top rating of four stars by Charity Navigator for many years. Linkedin rates Rotary as one of the top ten volunteer organisations in the world.

The mission of The Rotary Foundation is to enable Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.

During the last Rotary year, the Rotary Foundation had donations of some $440m and provided more than 2,000 global grants for Rotary Members projects in countries around the world.

Rotary was one of 42 organisations that were invited to serve as consultants to the delegation to write the Charter for the United Nations in 1945.

Today, Rotary holds the highest consultative status offered to a nongovernmental organisation by the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council, which oversees many specialized UN agencies.

The Rotary Representative Network maintains and furthers its relationship with several UN bodies, programs, commissions, and agencies.

This network consists of Rotary International representatives to the United Nations and other organisations.