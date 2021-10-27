Bahamian Car Dealership Introduces Cutting-Edge Electric Vehicle

EASY Car Sales Ltd rolled out the red carpet at Fusion Superplex for the world premiere of the new 100% electric BYD Han luxury sports sedan recently.

Streamed live from The Bahamas to the world, the event marked the third anniversary of Easy Car’s relationship with BYD, a private Chinese company with a presence in over 50 countries and one of the largest manufacturers of batteries and Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the world, now available in The Bahamas. Easy Car offers a complete line of BYD EV models for consumers and businesses with local support, parts and an eight-year warranty.

“BYD is an acronym for Build Your Dreams,” said Pia Farmer, Managing Director of Easy Car Sales, during the unveiling of the Han.

“Our Electric Dream Team is building on our vision to make The Bahamas a leader in EV adoption in the region, empowering Bahamians to reduce their carbon footprint and drive better vehicles that save money, are simpler to maintain and offer all the features of a luxury ride. It’s certainly no sacrifice to drive electric.”

Invitees were eager to see the groundbreaking automobile, which CarBuzz magazine calls “Tesla’s worst nightmare” due to its advanced features, latest technology, ultra-luxe interior and powerful performance.

Distinguished guests included Her Excellency Dai Qingli, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas; Jobeth Coleby-Davis, MP, Minister of Transport and Housing, and Ms Neva Zhang, BYD Sales Manager for the Central American and Caribbean region, along with enthusiastic EV owners, fans and friends.

Photos: Dante Carrer