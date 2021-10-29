$2.4m Radar System Delivered To Defence Force

GENERAL Glen D VanHerck, the commander of US Northern Command (NORTHCOM), officially delivered a $2.4 million-dollar radar system to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force during an official handover ceremony at the Coral Harbour base on Thursday.

The new radar system is part of a commitment of over $10 million by the US government to support maritime security in The Bahamas. The new radar (also known as a Maritime Surveillance System or MSS) in Coral Harbour empowers the government to better ensure the safety and security in the archipelago.

It is the second MSS installed with funding from NORTHCOM, the first having become operational on the island of Great Inagua in 2019. The third and fourth systems have been proposed for Ragged Island and Great Exuma.

“This maritime domain awareness capability will dramatically expand the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s ability to detect, localize, and track vessels in the waters surrounding their nation,” said General VanHerck. “This radar and the capability it provides will greatly enhance domain awareness for The Bahamas.”

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation of US officials for his first official visit to The Bahamas, including Rear Admiral Dan Cheever of USNORTHCOM, and US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts.

While speaking at the event, Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Thursday, “When we make the waters of The Bahamas safer, the US border is safer as well… In my government you [the United States] will find an ally and a partner in securing our waters and borders.”

Earlier in the day, before the donation, the general and his delegation also had a meeting with Mr Davis, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, and RBDF Commodore Raymond King for in-depth discussions on the many areas of common interest and shared values between the United States and The Bahamas, and opportunities to continue strengthening the US-Bahamas relationship.