‘Final Approvals’ Near For Disney Cruise Project In Eleuthera

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

DISNEY Cruise Line’s Eleuthera project is in the final approval stages, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced last night, adding its Environmental Impact Assessment is under review.

He also announced that land has been selected for the establishment of a housing subdivision for Bahamians in Eleuthera at a cost of $10,000 for single family parcels of land and $15,000 for multi-family lots.

While he made the announcement for Central and South Eleuthera at a rally last night, Dr Minnis took a swipe at Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis, saying he and his party “ruined” the country. He said if they elect Mr Davis, Bahamians would “bring back the same lousy government” from a previous Christie administration.

“I want to update you tonight on the Disney project,” Dr Minnis said during the drive-in rally last night. “After a series of consultations and town hall meetings with the people of South Eleuthera you overwhelmingly agreed to one of the biggest Family Island developments in our history.

“The Disney project is a $400m investment in a cruise terminal and island resort getaway.

“The project is being built on private land that Disney purchased from a private group. It is one of the largest investments ever in the history of Eleuthera. The project is in its very final stage by the government.

“The developers have completed the Environmental Impact Assessment and the Environmental Management Plan is now being reviewed by the Department of Environment Protection and Planning.

“As part of this process an independent third-party review of the Environmental Management Plan is being carried out by the international firm Black & Veatch.

“The Environmental Impact Assessment and the Environmental Management Plan are being carried out with great care and diligence at a cost of approximately $6m and once the environmental management review process is completed Disney and the government will proceed to a groundbreaking ceremony.”

Dr Minnis said the Heads of Agreement with Disney requires that 80 percent of the labour force must be Bahamian. Through this clause, he said the majority of the workers would be from Eleuthera.

Regarding the government’s housing initiative in Eleuthera, he said there was a need for housing and that is why the Free National Movement committed to doing the same on the island as is being done in New Providence.

“We’ve already identified land here in Eleuthera to create a subdivision for you Eleutherans with all the bells and whistles and each lot will be sold to you to build homes in terms of single family $10,000 per lot with roads, water, lights and everything. For those who want multi-purpose lots, duplexes and other investments those lots will be sold to you for $15,000.

“In addition to this you will be able to bring in all the materials duty-free. All your equipment, refrigerator, stoves, duty-free and in addition to the housing complexes within such subdivisions we would ensure that there is a pre-school for your children.”

In his criticism of Mr Davis, Dr Minnis said more and more Bahamians were questioning how the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP ever became leader of a political party.

“We all thought all (of) them old PLPs from the 80s were no longer in front line politics. We all thought we had to put those dark days behind us when those types of PLPs embarrassed The Bahamas in front of the world. But somehow Brave was able to take over the PLP.

“It is our job in this election to make sure Brave does not take over our country. The PLP is out, we must keep them out. The Bahamas has improved so much since 1992 when we took our country back from men like Brave.”

Dr Minnis further said his administration was embarking on a major upgrade to the healthcare infrastructure with the sum of $100m to be invested during the next 18 months throughout the country.

Additionally, he said there was capital works planned for Eleuthera and Spanish Wells, Harbour Island Lower Bogue and Governor’s Harbour. A new clinic will also be built in Rock’s Sound.

For his part, Works Minister Desmond Bannister promised two new bridges for the island.