Be Vaccinated Or Have Test Result For U.B. Campus Entry

THE board of trustees at the University of The Bahamas has mandated that anyone entering the school’s campuses and facilities must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test effective from next Monday.

People who are unvaccinated but seek entry to its campuses must have a rapid antigen test result issued within the last 72 hours. UB said this refers to faculty, students, staff, alumni, vendors and members of the public.

Anyone seeking entry to UB as of September 30 however, must show proof of full vaccination, the university said.

In a press release issued yesterday, UB said: “. . .Effective Monday, September 6, 2021, all persons entering the campuses and facilities of University of The Bahamas must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test.

“The rapid antigen test result must have been issued within the last 72 hours. In this instance, ‘all persons’ refers to faculty, students, staff, alumni, vendors and other members of the public.

“For employees who must work on campus to ensure continued operations, but who are not fully vaccinated, University of The Bahamas will cover the cost of rapid antigen tests provided that proof of employment at UB is presented at the test site. The university will publish shortly the locations where legitimate faculty and staff may take these tests.

“Further, the university advises that effective Thursday, September 30, 2021 all faculty, staff, students and members of the public seeking to enter any university campus or facility must show proof of being fully vaccinated. However, members of the university community who are unvaccinated due to medical or religious reasons, approved by University Health Services or University Human Resources, will receive direct instructions regarding health and safety measures that they must follow while on campus.”

UB also announced that it will move to predominantly remote teaching and learning as well as remote operations effective today.

The only exceptions to the virtual teaching and learning mode will be courses that require face-to-face components and athletic training, UB said. These must occur in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols. A subsequent announcement regarding these courses is forthcoming from the Office of Academic Affairs.

At all campuses and facilities, faculty and staff are to work remotely, where possible, with the exception of essential workers. Other employees who must work on campus must do so for limited periods and/or in shifts only, following all COVID-19 measures, and limiting physical contact with others.