Doctor Dies From Covid

ANOTHER medical practitioner has lost their battle to COVID-19.
On Saturday, local paediatrician Dr Ianthe Cartwright-Bastian died from complications caused by the deadly virus, leaving behind a husband and young children.
A close relative confirmed Dr Cartwright-Bastian’s death to The Tribune, although they declined to share any additional information.
The Tribune understands she died in the United States after recently being airlifted there. Yesterday, Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) president Sabriquet Pinder-Butler said the association was mourning the physician’s death with her friends and family after learning of her passing.
Over the weekend, condolences poured out for the doctor on social media, with another medical colleague posting on Facebook: “Our hearts are broken over the perverse and tragic loss of our friend and colleague Dr Ianthe Cartwright. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with her family, colleagues, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Dear Lord, comfort and strengthen us. Rest in eternal peace Ianthe.”
Another post written in memory of Dr Cartwright read: “Rest in heavenly peace Dr Cartwright. Thank you for your selfless service, your dedication, your teaching, kind heart and pearls of wisdom. Your presence will be sorely missed but your impact will last.”
Dr Cartwright-Bastian, who was in her late 30s, worked at Paediatric Associates Bahamas.
Last month, Family Island physician Dr Charles Edward Wildgoose III also died from COVID-19 related complications, leaving behind a wife and two children. He contracted the virus while in Exuma where he moved to about two years ago to open his own practice — Di-ara Comprehensive Medical Centre — which offered ultrasound imagery, immunisations and PCR and antigen testing for COVID-19.
Prior to moving to Exuma, Dr Wildgoose, who was in his mid-40s, worked as an obstetrician/gynaecologist at the Princess Margaret Hospital. He continued in his specialty through his business in Exuma.
