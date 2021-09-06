Hubert: Sands Is My Man

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has publicly endorsed incumbent Free National Movement candidate for Elizabeth Dr Duane Sands, stating he is hopeful the former health minister can be re-elected and possibly follow in his footsteps to become prime minister one day.

Mr Ingraham made the comments when he spoke to reporters at the FNM’s bloc party in the Elizabeth constituency on Saturday.

He also said he was “not likely” to agree to speak at any FNM rallies leading up to the September 16 election due to his personal experience battling COVID-19 and the associated risks regarding the virus amid the surge of cases in recent weeks.

“I don’t expect to be speaking from any stages,” Mr Ingraham said. “I don’t expect to be asked, I have not been asked to speak (and) if I’m asked to speak, I’m not likely to say yes. I have had COVID. I have comorbidities, so does my wife and I think that my health will keep me away from such activities. I take a risk today to come to my doctor to endorse him publicly, but generally speaking, no.”

When asked how he felt about Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to call an election amid the ongoing pandemic, Mr Ingraham said: “Well that speaks for itself. There’s nothing I can say that can explain that better than that reality; that in the middle of this pandemic we’re having an election.”

Mr Ingraham said he was endorsing Dr Sands because he was a “good man that deserved to be elected”.

“He’s had a similar experience I’ve had, you know,” he stated. “I used to be a minister before, I got fired, I got elected to the House and I became Prime Minister. Hopefully he can have the same experience.”

Mr Ingraham was alluding to his dismissal from the Progress Liberal Party in 1984 before his re-election to the House of Assembly in 1987 as an independent candidate. Two years later, Mr Ingraham would join the FNM and replace Sir Lynden Pindling as Prime Minister after the 1992 general election.

In May 2020, Dr Sands resigned as Health Minister due to the controversy surrounding permanent residents being allowed entry to the country from a plane carrying COVID-19 test swabs.

On a local radio show last year, he also acknowledged he had aspirations to one day become leader of the Free National Movement.

On Saturday, Dr Sands told the press Mr Ingraham’s endorsement “filled his heart”.

“I think that there’s very little doubt that Hubert Ingraham has played a phenomenal role in the development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. And to have his support, his endorsement, to me, is humbling,” Dr Sands said.

“I want the people to know that Hubert Ingraham was responsible for the creation of the community of Elizabeth. If you remember he was the Minister of Housing, this was his pet project. So, we are looking at the past, we are now looking at the present and hopefully, this is still the future of Elizabeth. It means an awful lot to me and I am extremely grateful that he would take some time out of his schedule just to come and spend (time) with us in this community.”

Asked how he felt about his chances of winning his seat come September 16, he stated: “No fisherman calls his fish stink. We are working as if we’re behind, we are going to work hard every day and by the grace of God and with the support of the people of Elizabeth, I hope to retain my seat. Let me be very clear, I’m not a misogynist but we are going to put a beating on (PLP candidate) JoBeth Coleby-Davis.”