Man Dead After Traffic Accident And Bee Attack

A MALE passenger is dead and another man is in hospital after a traffic accident and bee attack in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Police said they received a call after 5pm about a traffic accident on Queen’s Highway in Deadman’s Reef, West Grand Bahama.

Upon the officers’ arrival, initial investigations revealed that a red 2010 Honda Fit was travelling west on Queen’s Highway, driven by a man who was accompanied by a front seat male passenger.

The driver of the vehicle lost control, ran off the southern side of the street into bushes and overturned, police said.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the impact.

Both the driver and passenger were also attacked by a swarm of bees, police said. EMS personnel took the driver to Rand Memorial Hospital to seek further medical attention where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

However, the passenger was examined by a doctor on the scene and pronounced dead.