Seven New Deaths Confirmed

THE country’s COVID- 19 death toll has increased by seven after deaths that were previously under investigation were reclassified as coronavirus related.
In its September 5 dashboard, the Ministry of Health said the deaths occurred between August 17-29.
Six of the victims are women and one is a man. Their ages range from 33 to 82 years old.
The victims were all New Providence residents. The country’s COVID- 19 death toll is now 446 with 19 deaths still under investigation.
Health officials also reported 127 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday, which pushed the nation’s toll to 18,980 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 3,406 are still active.
Meanwhile hospital cases have soared to 190 — up from 175 a day prior — with 15 of those cases in the intensive care unit.
This comes after the Ministry of Health reported 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend. The ministry’s September 4 dashboard recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, which include seven males and six females who ranged in age from 49 to 68 years and died between August 7 and 30 after suffering from COVID-19 complications.
Health officials also said in the September 4 dashboard that two deaths that were previously under investigation have now been reclassified as COVID-19 deaths. These victims are both Grand Bahama residents; one is an 81-year-old man and the other a 67-year-old Grand Bahama woman. They both died on August 17.
In the September 3 dashboard, 12 COVID- 19 related deaths were recorded, including nine males and three females.
ThisIsOurs 13 minutes ago
How many people have had adverse reactions after taking the vaccine? What role is obesity playing in the deaths? Someone asked for a breakdown of death statistics between PMH and other medical facilities. Would be good to see that number over time. Have to compare apple to apples knowing the severity of tge cases and comorbidities of tge patients. Its like we're living in North Korea with this massaged information.
Israel is doing so much with their data. They're being referenced by the world just by examining "data". They're not hiding anything. Breakthroughs, fully vaccinated deaths, weird biological reactions after taking the vaccine. We havent heard a single report of an adverse reaction other than "oh your arm might be sore". Seriously? We have to do better than this
