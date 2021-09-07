Seven New Deaths Confirmed

THE country’s COVID- 19 death toll has increased by seven after deaths that were previously under investigation were reclassified as coronavirus related.

In its September 5 dashboard, the Ministry of Health said the deaths occurred between August 17-29.

Six of the victims are women and one is a man. Their ages range from 33 to 82 years old.

The victims were all New Providence residents. The country’s COVID- 19 death toll is now 446 with 19 deaths still under investigation.

Health officials also reported 127 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday, which pushed the nation’s toll to 18,980 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 3,406 are still active.

Meanwhile hospital cases have soared to 190 — up from 175 a day prior — with 15 of those cases in the intensive care unit.

This comes after the Ministry of Health reported 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend. The ministry’s September 4 dashboard recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, which include seven males and six females who ranged in age from 49 to 68 years and died between August 7 and 30 after suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Health officials also said in the September 4 dashboard that two deaths that were previously under investigation have now been reclassified as COVID-19 deaths. These victims are both Grand Bahama residents; one is an 81-year-old man and the other a 67-year-old Grand Bahama woman. They both died on August 17.

In the September 3 dashboard, 12 COVID- 19 related deaths were recorded, including nine males and three females.