Surely We Can Do Better Than This

THE desperate state of The Bahamas’ health service struggling with the COVID pandemic is laid bare in this one picture.

Under a flimsy canopy three patients sit hooked up to oxygen cylinders at South Beach Clinic. We knew matters were dire – but this?

Nearby medical staff in full personal protection equipment are working under a similar canopy, trying to do their job in a clinic’s car park.

This is how far the crisis has reached, how desperate the authorities have become to try and cope with the wave of patients now needing treatment for the deadly virus.

A video of this distressing scene exploded on social media yesterday and was followed by more grim news from health officials.

Seven new confirmed deaths, 127 new cases, 190 people hospitalised, 15 in intensive care.

The Tribune went to South Beach Clinic last night and thankfully discovered the patients were no longer outside nor were the medical staff. The canopies and oxygen stands were still there – waiting for tomorrow?

In the video aired on social media the woman filming the scene said: “This is what our health system has come down to, they have the doctors working in tents out in the rain.

“I meaning the rain coming down, the wind blowing, the little makeshift coverings, they have nothing to the sides of these tents, I mean it’s awful. This is what our health system has come down to. There has to be a better way. Taxpayers money, where is it going? What is the Minnis administration doing? It’s awful.

“Rain coming, you have to get nebulized outside in the rain under tents, people getting wet up and soak up. The rain, the conditions, the area, it’s ridiculous. How could it be? People please share this video, share this video. It has to be a better way. It’s not the people’s time, it can’t be. The health system has crashed.”

Health Minister Renward Wells did not respond to a request for comment yesterday and Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan did not answer calls.

The Bahamas has already recorded 520 confirmed COVID-19 cases in just the first five days of September.

The 190 hospitalised cases is a new record for hospitalisations.

Although the Minnis administration has put its vaccination programme at the centre of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the worsening virus situation is likely to bring further attention to the ongoing political developments, which have been characterised by public events that have not always adhered strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

Over the weekend, the Medical Association of The Bahamas expressed concern that the political activities will be super-spreader events.

“The country is experiencing rapid escalation in the number of individuals becoming COVID-19 positive, needing hospitalisation and of persons dying due to this devastating illness,” the MAB said. “These gatherings in the past have been observed as super spreader events.

“We look at data collected from countries in our region that have held elections during the pandemic and demonstrated a jump in cases post-election, due to exposure during election campaigns. Our healthcare facilities are swamped and we are losing medical persons exposed to this deadly virus, including physicians.

“If this trend continues, we will need to expand capacity for the probably increase in cases that will result from our inability to consistently enforce COVID-19 protocols during the campaign season.”