Davis: ‘Fbi Documents’ Fake

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis has denounced fake documents that circulated on social media alleging he is the subject of a US Federal Bureau of Investigation probe.

On Tuesday, documents purporting to be official FBI paperwork spread on social media naming Mr Davis, his wife and a PLP supporter and containing purported bank statements. Some of the bank statements even misspelled Mr Davis’ wife’s first name.

The PLP leader released a statement shortly after the documents surfaced online, calling them “fake” and saying he had reported the matter to the US Embassy in Nassau which promised to investigate.

A US Embassy official has said the documents “do not appear to be authentic US government documents.’

“We are aware that there are a number of fake documents that have just been released, containing smears against members of the Progressive Liberal Party, presumably by the FNM or their agents, and purporting to come from the FBI and the US Embassy,” Mr Davis said in the statement.

“The perpetrators should know that this kind of fraud is taken very seriously and, when proven, carry extremely severe consequences. We have already reported the documents to the US Embassy who have said they will investigate.

“We are also in discussion with our lawyers to decide what appropriate legal action should be taken here in The Bahamas,” Mr Davis said.

That statement went on to say at a time when COVID-related hospitalisations and deaths are at unprecedented record levels, instead of the alleged mischief, Bahamians should be encouraged to focus on real issues. He said the circulated documents are an act of desperation.

“As the election draws nearer, we appreciate that desperate people are likely to do increasingly desperate things,” Mr Davis continued. “We will therefore remain vigilant to any activities which infringe on our rights and reputation.

“Despite the ramping up of these dark political methods, we encourage all Bahamians not to be distracted, and focus on choosing a more competent, compassionate government that will lead them out of this crisis.”

The Tribune saw nothing related to Mr Davis in the FBI’s database when it performed a search yesterday.

When contacted for comment, US Embassy public relations officer, Daniel Durazo said, “While US law enforcement generally does not confirm, deny or otherwise comment on the existence or non-existence of an investigation, the documents in question do not appear to be authentic US government documents.”

For his part, Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer distanced his party from the creation of such documents.

“I can’t speak to that because I don’t know anything about it,” Mr Culmer said. “If they are fake documents, the FNM does not engage in that sort of nonsense. The PLP probably sent that out themselves and are trying to blame somebody. Brave needs to check in-house to see who in the PLP did that. The FNM is a party above board, we don’t stoop to gutter.”

The FNM chairman went on to chide the PLP regarding its election slogan, “A New Day” saying its leaders are men over 70 years of age so they cannot have new ideas to support the party’s theme.