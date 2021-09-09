Minnis To Cops: Vote Fnm

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis made a last-minute push for law enforcement officers to support the Free National Movement when they head to the polls in today’s advance poll, saying his government will reform conditions of service and realign salary scales if re-elected.

His comments came as he spoke to supporters at a rally in South Abaco last night.

“Tomorrow, the advanced poll begins. May I speak briefly to senior citizens and to the members of the uniformed branches throughout The Bahamas and here on Abaco,” Dr Minnis said last night.

“I ask our seniors to vote for the FNM for their future and the future of their children and grandchildren. I ask the members of the uniformed branches for their support of FNM candidates. The occupational health, safety and welfare of law enforcement personnel in The Bahamas are critical to advancing safety and security.

“In our last term, we began to address a variety of the concerns and needs of law enforcement personnel in all branches. We strongly believe that their welfare and well-being should be supported throughout their careers.

“We have ensured greater parity among all law enforcement agencies under the Ministry of National Security. We are going to continue to reform conditions of service for career and reserve law enforcement personnel.

“We are going to expand mental, physical and financial services for all law enforcement personnel. And we are going to realign law enforcement salary scales based on qualifications and with global standards.”

Last night, Dr Minnis also urged Abaco residents to throw their support behind his party’s two candidates — North Abaco incumbent Darren Henfield and Central and South Abaco hopeful Vandea Stuart — promising more concessions and continued rebuilding efforts for the storm-torn island.

He admitted that rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Dorian in 2019 need to be accelerated and promised to do so if re-elected. He also took shots at the Progressive Liberal Party, telling residents they “could not trust” the opposition party with public funds and storm recovery efforts.

“We know that we need to accelerate this work and other plans. . .the pandemic has slowed some of our restoration work but we are still at it. We remain determined to ensure Abaco is again one of the most vibrant economies in The Bahamas.”

He also said: “In our term, we are going to create the extended disaster recovery plan programme for Abaco. That means many of the benefits that you see may be extended even further beyond December to ensure Abaco is rebuilt.”

He said this will apply to the hardest hit areas of Abaco.

“Abaco was devastated by the hurricane and Abaco needs all of the assistance. . .to get its economy roaring again. Further, we will earmark a specific portion of the Ministry of Social Services’ budget to the needs of Abaco, we are going to expand the existing Small Business Development Centre on Abaco... to see that entrepreneurs on Abaco succeed.”

On the issue of Hurricane Dorian repairs, he said the government has repaired 14 schools on the island with NGOs helping in the repair of 10 of these. He said the Ministry of Education will rebuild the Treasure Cay Primary School.

He also touted Bahamas Power and Light’s efforts post-Dorian, saying the power provider has spent $61m on repairs to date, much of that in Abaco.

Of future plans he said, “We are going to construct a new modern police station in Marsh Harbour and upgrade other police stations. The government dock in Marsh Harbour will be expanded.

“Through a major public-private partnership we are going to build a new Marsh Harbour port.

“The roads in Pelican Shores, which were dug up for the waterworks, will be repaired.

“An FNM government will create a National Memorial Park in the Mudd.”

He also said service lot communities are set to get underway in Spring City and Central Pines, adding that apart from the Ministry of Housing’s planned expansion of Central Pines, Bakers Bay has started construction on some near 50 homes to be gifted to storm victims whose homes were destroyed.

The government also made a commitment for the construction of an additional 10 homes to be given free to those who lost homes during Dorian, he said.

He said the government will build a “world-class track” that will help to produce more world and Olympic champions.

He also said the existing dump sites all across Abaco will be transformed into transfer stations and a proper landfill will be built on the island.