Six Arrests In Connection With Shop-Breaking, Stealing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police arrested six persons for shop-breaking and stealing after numerous items were discovered at a residence in Eight Mile Rock.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that on Thursday, September 9, shortly after 1pm a team of officers from the Predator Unit and officers of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station executed search warrants at Eight Mile Rock and Deadman’s Reef communities.

He said the joint effort resulted in the recovery of a large amount of alleged stolen items, including alcoholic beverages and an assortment of electronics.

As a result, three males and one female of Eight Mile Rock were arrested.

Additionally, police arrested two other adult males, one from Deadman’s Reef and another from Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock.

ASP Rolle said investigations are continuing into the matters.

In other news, a man was arrested on Thursday after a gun was allegedly discovered in his vehicle.

According to reports, shortly after 6pm, a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on intelligence, went to Chesapeake Subdivision, where they received information about a white Chevy Cobalt vehicle that was travelling south on Cathy Road.

Officers stopped the male driver and conducted a search of the car. They allegedly found a black Taurus .9mm pistol with one empty magazine.

ASP Rolle said as a result an adult male of Brigg Lane, Lincoln Park Subdivision, was arrested and taken into custody to assist police with their investigations.