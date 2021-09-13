Plp Leaders Accuse Govt Of Failing Grand Bahama

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis criticised the government for its “failed” initiatives and deals as well as Hurricane Dorian relief efforts on Grand Bahama.
While speaking during his party’s virtual rally in Grand Bahama, he reflected on the Oban deal and the government’s purchase of the Grand Lucayan hotel.
“Every single day they have shown how little they care about the people of Grand Bahama. They said it would be ‘the people’s time’ and then they showed us real quick which people they meant. Now when they say ‘it’s about your future,’ they don’t mean you either because this government has one competence: delivering deals to FNM insiders and they do that well,” he said.
“Remember the billion-dollar Oban oil deal that was supposed to transform Grand Bahama?” An oil deal with no environmental impact assessment. A fraudulent oil deal with a fake signature. That scandal alone was disqualifying, showing a leader and a team way in over their heads or worse because now the files cannot be found.
“All along, they’ve been saying they couldn’t possibly help you because there isn’t any money. From Sweeting’s Cay to Lewis Yard to West End, they told you that there wasn’t enough money to keep their promises but they had no problem finding the money to make million-dollar mistakes. They found the money to buy the run-down Grand Lucayan hotel, although they were too incompetent to include the furniture or the golf course or the inventory in the deal. The price of that mistake is around $200m and still climbing,” Mr Davis said.
PLP deputy leader Chester Cooper said Grand Bahama is still suffering from Hurricane Dorian.
He said two years after the storm, it seems as if “very little has been done.” He pointed to schools not being rebuilt in East End. He said High Rock was hit hard and many have died, but construction has not started to replace the police station, the government administration complex, the post office, and the damaged seawalls.
“They have been allowed and have allowed the Dorian concessions to expire,” he said.
Mr Cooper noted Freeport has been placed in a “vulnerable” position. He said the FNM repealed the Grand Bahama Port Area Investment Incentive Act in 2017, but never replaced the legislation that ensured continued tax breaks from business license and real property taxes by the central government.
The deputy leader announced that the PLP will reinstate and enforce the act to make the Grand Bahama Port Authority more accountable.
He listed a host of other plans for Grand Bahama such as creating a small business zone in the Freeport bonded area where young Bahamian entrepreneurs can rent a space at affordable prices.
“We’re going to reopen closed hotels by engaging each owner on a case-by-case basis and negotiating heads of agreements with reputable, creditable entities that protect the best interest of all Bahamians. . .the PLP is going to provide incentives for Bahamians to develop small and medium size boutique resorts and attractions across the island of Grand Bahama, including cultural events and cultural centres that will bring visitors to Grand Bahama,” he said.
“We’re going to foster greater Bahamian ownership by encouraging more vacation rentals like Airbnbs and to make sure revenues are generated from them for the pockets of you here in Grand Bahama. We want to create a master plan for developing areas around the cruise port and we want to promote local entertainment with incentives and support for restaurants and nightclubs and music festivals and craft markets that’s what a PLP government will do.”
He said the PLP also wants Grand Bahama to be the country’s hub for shipping and maritime affairs.
Comments
The_Oracle 22 hours, 14 minutes ago
The Port Area investment act was an ill thought out disastrous piece of legislation which exempted the Port Authority and Hutchinson from any of the expired taxes while nailing the licensees with the choice of getting taxed or forcing re-investment additional hiring, etc in order to continue to enjoy those exemptions. Unto itself an illegal act contrary to the H.C.A. It was structured to allow gerrymandering of the Business environment and economy. So much for holding the Port Authority accountable. Insofar as a small business zone within the Bonded area, perhaps Mr. cooper is unaware that there is one, which has stood empty for at least 10 years. I believe it was used for a drive in Rally last week? It just goes so show how clueless they all are and that they, both political parties are complicit in the failure of Grand Bahama.
JokeyJack 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
How can they say that, when everyone knows there are no problems in Freeport. None.
Topdude 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
This is a sad attempt to confuse people on Grand Bahama specifically and in the rest of the country generally. How can Mr. Davis overlook to mention that the PLP plans to sell out the land in Grand Bahamas to the Chinese. How could he overlook mentioning the fact that it was the PLP who want to introduce Chinese language in the curriculum of the schools as a mandatory subject.
Mr. Davis can say all he wants about the FNM but he is silent about the fact that Nygard says he owns the PLP and the deals the PLP cut with the Chinese Government at the expense of Grand Bahamians.
Grand Bahamians are not stupid. They can see a weak attempt to shift the focus from PLP corruption. We will not be fooled.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID