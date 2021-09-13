Pm’S Pledge To Help New Home Owners: Minnis Unveils Range Of Concessions To Kick Start House Building Explosion

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has said if re-elected the Free National Movement will provide housing construction concessions for all first-time Bahamian homeowners who are building an owner-occupied dwelling valued at $300,000 or less.
“This applies whether you intend to build on private land or on government land you received or purchased,” he said on Saturday at an FNM rally.
“There will be no customs duties on building materials. For all such home construction, there will also be no value added tax on building materials nor on the value of the construction contract.
“This will benefit many potential homeowners. This will help to create a construction boom.”
Dr Minnis also said accounting firms have completed the first review of applications for the Prospect Ridge Community, a community geared toward young professionals. The government received just over 1,500 applications for the project.
Dr Minnis said he is committed to introducing the programme to Eleuthera, Exuma, Abaco and Andros as well.
“Those who buy land in these developments will not have to pay customs duties on building materials, nor on furniture and appliances. Additionally, they will not have to pay real property tax for five years.
“We are also very advanced in the development of the Carmichael Village Subdivision. The development and subdivision will provide 365 lots for Bahamians to construct homes. These will be constructed under concessions provided by the government. The Ministry of Housing has already issued letters of intent to approximately 100 people. The majority of these new homeowners have since obtained commitments from financial institutions to construct their homes,” he said.
The FNM has maintained a brisk rally schedule since Dr Minnis announced the September 16 election. Saturday’s rally in New Providence came after the Prime Minister held events in Cat Island and San Salvador—areas long represented by Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis.
While in Cat Island, Dr Minnis told supporters he had been “reliably informed” his party won the advanced poll.
“And I know on Thursday we will take the rest – and Cat Island is ours,” he said.
Although the FNM’s rallies are supposed to be drive-in events, some people got out of their cars and crowded in front of the rally stage with minimal social distancing on Saturday. People also got out of their cars at the Family Island rallies.
Dr Minnis also said a second Minnis administration would enact a Home Porting Act to encourage cruise lines to make The Bahamas their home port.
“This will result in many more visitors coming to The Bahamas, a significant economic opportunity for you,” he said.
He also pledged to improve business for tourism operations in a variety of ways, though he did not say how he will accomplish this. “We will make it possible for visitors to arrange taxi and tour transportation directly with licensed Bahamian providers for both cruise and land-based visitors so that taxi and tour drivers can make much more money directly,” he said.
“We will make it easier for visitors to make restaurant, entertainment and heritage tourism reservations directly with licensed Bahamian companies for both cruise and land-based visitors.
“Many of these arrangements will allow Bahamian providers to receive their full payment for these services instead of having to pay big sums in commissions to non-Bahamian middlemen.
“We will make it easier for retail stores to sell resort wear, souvenirs and other goods by getting more hotel and cruise passengers to their stores.”
TalRussell 22 hours, 33 minutes ago
Eastern Roaders mouths are waggin' — after news broke — alleging the Minnis's government is conducting from behind OPM walls — what some done sayin' amounts to a — preferred selection rushed selloff of Prime Eastern Road's crown land's mansions — under the Red Party's, mansions said to have — 5+ full indoor bathrooms — acquisition plan — Yes?
mandela 22 hours, 25 minutes ago
So what about eradicating the outside toilets and the free internet in the inner city, that was promised? they amount to thousands of persons who are in need and would greatly benefit especially during this time of being home for school virtual learning, or is this offer only to the few, your FNM's to whom you apologized? In such an economy only the special few will be able to benefit from such a prejudiced scheme.
Chucky 21 hours, 38 minutes ago
Minnis thinks he can buy votes!
Minnis can’t think of one thing “his party “ can do for the Bahamas that’s truly worthwhile, so bribery with the public purse it is.
So free lots, no tax on building costs, I guess that will buy some votes.
Can’t wait to see how we’re gonna pay for this?
KapunkleUp 21 hours, 3 minutes ago
It's like every government only ever governs or tries to do good for everybody in the 30 days leading up to an election. Why couldn't Minnis announce this in his first year? Why couldn't the PLP offer free appliances right AFTER they got elected?
FrustratedBusinessman 19 hours, 27 minutes ago
I have long said that the only solution to our political problems (besides scrapping our system entirely) is to simply have an election every year. It is the only time that anything ever gets done.
AlternateView 21 hours, 1 minute ago
While I applaud Bahamians being offered a chance to own their own home for the first time, I don't understand this "all eggs in one basket" approach. Is the government not paying attention to the fact that construction cost and labor has gone up double, triple and quadruple fold? Why rely so heavily on construction to prop up the economy? Biden is doing the same thing with his $1.3 Trillion proposal. Better and fresher ideas need to be proposed overall.
Investing in our own sustainable fisheries and agriculture industries is the way to go. We need to stop relying on imported food and more on our own home grown products. Why import if you can get fresh from your own back yard in some instances? Backyard farming should definitely be encourage more. The mindset of the next generation needs to be changed who thinks farming is "not hip" enough as a career choice!
TalRussell 20 hours, 55 minutes ago
In Colony's Election Catchup News. — Deep concerns of fraught has risen across the pond, — has resulted in Her Majesty, — dispatching Her Majesty's palaces Election Monitors — to have done landed during the predawn hours on this September 13, at the Lynden Oscar Pindling Airport, — Yes?
jackbnimble 19 hours, 18 minutes ago
Oh what I tangled web we weave…. And now the promises start. Minnis is grasping as straws and I sense a deed deep desperation because he knows his party and the Bahamian people want him gone.
He’s already shown us his belly. No amount of political posturing will fix it. His ego and attitude over the last 4 plus years have sealed his fate.
sweptaway 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
Oopps ,spent all the money on porkchop and chicken !Maybe can scape up a few of them Dorion dollars before the dasterdly PLP get in ! Or maybe there a few of them domes left in a heap in Spring City ! You know where if the kids on the end of the deck jump rope ,the whole dome city know by bouncing up and do .Pitiful !
whogothere 18 hours, 24 minutes ago
Smells of desperation - last minute election promises aren't worth the data they're communicated on...
IslandWarrior 18 hours, 5 minutes ago
**The Fools Game of Bahamian Politics 60 years of unfulfilled promises, yet the Bahamians rush to the Local Political game as if giving the same losing teams just one more chance will improve the opportunity. But the fools game has its own rules, and those rules are the rules left by Colonial Masters; and its suppression over the subject who has passively settled for cheap T-shirts, bragging rights, and a few dollars if lucky or a bottle of beer. The Needs of The Country And its People Have Exceeded The Current Political Ideology. From 1967 - Now!
How Have We Progressed As a People? What Opportunities Have We Missed, Mistakes Made And How Do We Look Back at The Past 50 Years, And Move Forward To The Next 50 Years. Can The Colonial Footing That Created The Old Bahamas Sustain a Future Bahamas? Fundamental Changes Are Needed For The Bahamas to Regain Its Once Held Position of Glory That Made Us All Hold Our Heads High and Proud To Be Called Bahamians? We want our voting participation to influence our country's future development and benefits our economy, communities, environment, and educational system. Our Voice Maybe Small But Together Our Small Voices Can Be A Force That Influence Change. Demand more for your effort to participate; it's your right to vote, yes! But if voting benefits you nothing, it's a wasted and useless effort in this fool's game of Bahamian Politics.**
TalRussell 18 hours, 5 minutes ago
Level 4 Red Alert Caution, — against cooking chicken and pork together — which can cross-contaminate each other and are cooked — to doneness — at different temperatures. In fact, the cooking and prepping of chicken, - Shouldn't come into contact with anything on the counter — nor going on your plates, — This Alert is especially aimed at the some 3333 still breathing on they own — Anti-Vaxxars. — Yes?
JokeyJack 17 hours, 14 minutes ago
Wait a minute. I thought they said COI was selling dreams? What is this talk now?
happyfly 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
Minnis had so much fun locking us down, telling the police to harass us for this rule and that rule that he just done made up when he was eating his cornflakes in the morning, and making us pay through the nose to travel around our own country.....Goodbye .... Goodbye....Goodbye. For those of you that like lockdown, please move to Cuba and let us vote for a non-totalitarian dictator for here
TalRussell 16 hours, 45 minutes ago
Care to think out loud try guesstimate, what any election promise made by Thee Mr. Minnis, — be the borrowable amount — if pledged as — collateral secure bank's loan, — Yes?
ThisIsOurs 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
Im banking on that 53 million Dr King declared
ThisIsOurs 16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Who knows who will win. I just hope the next PM is not given to dumb, rash, autocratic, ill thought statements and actions. Thats the foundation.
If God has mercy on us we might have a non corrupt administration working for the people and not to enrich themselves. If God refuses to hear us... we in so much trouble, we either get Rubis 2.0 or Oban 0.1
TalRussell 16 hours, 10 minutes ago
@Comrade ThisIsOurs, the best prayer prescription, calls — falls to your knees, both eyes closed — both hands clasped tightly together, — And, — don't rush judge Jesus, — for not hearing you, — by answering you back with what, isn't — most convenient for you, — Yes?
SP 16 hours, 27 minutes ago
First he calls a snap election, now he's promising everything including the house and kitchen sink to anyone stupid enough to listen!
The Coalition Of Independents have Minnis on the run!!!
WETHEPEOPLE 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
Minnia gone! Too late for even more empty promises.
whatsup 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
Why are his lips always so wet and when he speaks, he spits in the mic?
TalRussell 10 hours, 16 minutes ago
A leaked copy of Red Party's own internal opinion poll — suggests the race has tightened against Mr. Minnis's — own reelection as the constituency of Killarney's MP in the general election on Sept 16 — Yes?
JokeyJack 48 minutes ago
Richa Sands is amazing and will bring such a better life to the people of Killarney.
