Rolle: Dozens Of Abaco Residents Will Be Given Permanent Jobs

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Services and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said yesterday that dozens of North Abaco residents will be made permanent employees of the ministry and the National Insurance Board.

He was speaking during a rally yesterday in North Abaco where Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also urged residents to re-elect area MP Darren Henfield.

Mr Rolle said: “Every single day for the last few weeks Darren has been coming to me and saying to me, minister, where are my letters? Where are my people? And I can announce to you with pride that every single one of you who worked well, who did your work, is now fully employed in the Ministry of Public Services and national insurance.

“I know some people may say from the other side that this is a political move but we say to you it’s about your future. We are committed to you. We said this from last year that if you did well and you did your work, we will make sure that you fill the vacancies in the Ministry of Public Services and National Insurance and all 85 of you who are on my register, you will get your letters, we have printed them, they should be with your staff.”

Dr Minnis, meanwhile, highlighted Mr Henfield’s performance during Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“Darren is a good man,” he said. “He has a good heart. You saw his courage and his leadership during Hurricane Dorian. Darren has been faithful to you,” he said. He was here with the people of Abaco during the crisis, leading the way on the ground in difficult times. He has been a valuable member of my Cabinet. He has constantly brought good advice and care for the Bahamian people, and especially North Abaco.”

“We have done much work, but so much more is needed. If you reelect Darren and the FNM you know we will keep fighting to get you back to where you were on this island before Dorian, and even better.”

Dr Minnis said, if elected, the government will create an Extended Disaster Recovery Programme for Abaco that will apply to the hardest hit areas.

He said: “The Extended Disaster Recovery Program will include a further extension of the Special Economic Recovery Zone concessions. Further, we will earmark a specific portion of the Ministry of Social Services’ budget to the needs of Abaco.We are going to expand the existing Small Business Development Centre on Abaco. In particular, we will allocate resources and add more business advisors to work in tandem with the Chamber of Commerce to see that entrepreneurs on Abaco succeed.”