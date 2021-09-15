Fatal Stabbing Of Plp Worker

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was stabbed to death outside the Progressive Liberal Party’s Yamacraw constituency office last night.

_ Advertisement

Police press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that the victim is in his late 30s and is a well-known resident of the community.

At the scene, Zane Lightbourne, the PLP’s Yamacraw candidate, did not want to disclose the deceased’s name publicly, but revealed he was a campaign worker.

However, sources told The Tribune that the victim is Kendrick Cambridge.

ASP Peters explained that shortly after 7pm, police received reports of a stabbing incident that occurred on Antigua Street, Elizabeth Estates. He said it appeared that an argument led to the stabbing and that the victim knew his attacker.

A man is in custody helping police with their investigation.

“On the arrival of our first responders, they met a male lying in front of a constituency office with what appeared to be stab wounds to his upper torso. EMS was called and following their examination of the body, the victim was pronounced lifeless on scene. We have a suspect that is now in police custody,” he said.

“There’s no motive determined at the moment. We are early in our investigations at this time.”

When asked if the person in custody or the suspect was a PLP campaign worker, ASP Peters replied: “From what we understand, both persons are known to each other. They’ve been known to each other for some time.”

Mr Lightbourne said he was not at the constituency office at the time of the stabbing, as he was in the community speaking to some residents.

“My sincere condolences. This community is grieving. It’s obviously not a very good scene – not a good scene at all. It’s very heart wrenching. My condolences to his family that I know well,” he said on the scene.

“I know his father. I also spoke to his mother, the person who takes care— looks after him. I was at their house recently and I just saw him earlier this evening before we went into the neighbourhoods.”

He described the victim as a very “helpful young man”.

“He actually was always ready to help and he had just made arrangements to come early in the morning because we were going to give some chicken souse to the residents in the area and whoever comes by. So, he was very involved in helping us in the campaign.”

In a statement issued later, he said: “We were shocked and saddened to lose one of our campaign volunteers to a violent crime today.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 502-9991, 919, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.