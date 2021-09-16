Dispute Over Social Media Response To Fatal Stabbing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a fatal stabbing of a Progressive Liberal Party campaign worker, Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer called out “PLP social media trolls” for alleging an FNM supporter was involved.

On Tuesday, police said a man was found dead outside the PLP’s Yamacraw constituency office with apparent stab wounds.

Zane Lightbourne, the PLP’s Yamacraw candidate, did not want to disclose the deceased’s name publicly at the time, but revealed that he was a campaign worker.

However, sources told The Tribune the victim was Kendrick Cambridge.

In a statement, Mr Culmer said the FNM was “deeply saddened” and “shocked” by the news of the incident.

“We are even more saddened and appalled that PLP social media trolls... would once again post lies, saying an FNM supporter was involved. This type of gutter gossip and lies has no place in our society. It is wrong to use the death of a young Bahamian to gain political points and condemn those that do.”

He was referring to a post on a Facebook page that alleged that an FNM supporter stabbed Cambridge.

“The Free National Movement is a party of peace and does not believe that violence is the answer. The FNM sends its condolences to the family of the young man that died and pray we continue our tradition of (violence) free elections,” Mr Culmer said.

Under one of the Facebook posts in question, a man who identified himself as Cambridge’s father called the accusation of an FNM supporter killing his son “a big lie”.

“You are saying that an FNM supporter killed my son but that’s a big lie and I wish you stop that immediately,” the man wrote.

“I was there when the police took the suspect into custody and the suspect was dressed in (a) PLP shirt and my son died in a PLP shirt. Both were campaigning for the PLP. So please correct that. I repeat both he and the suspect was dressed in PLP clothes. Don’t (use) my son to win votes please.”

At the scene, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters it appeared that an argument led to the stabbing.

“From what we understand, both persons are known to each other. They’ve been known to each other for some time,” he said on Tuesday.