Nurse Union Leader: ‘Vote Your Interest’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Nurses Union president Amancha Williams urged public nurses across the country to “vote your interest” today, noting the hardship faced by the frontline healthcare workers over the last four years.

“What we’ve been through in the past four years we didn’t have to go through,” Ms Williams said.

Several nurses have died as a result of COVID-19, adding to the BNU president’s overall disdain about how the pandemic was handled.

She said for her a defining factor for her vote was Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ decision to appoint Renward Wells minister of health following Dr Duane Sands’ resignation from the post. Mr Wells was not known to have any previous medical background and is an engineer.

“We don’t want to go through that poor management again. For me I have nothing against Renward Wells, but I really would never want a prime minister to make a decision when you have so many nurses and doctors educated, and we been saying it all along.

“To put an engineer or to put somebody who knows how to fix cars to run the healthcare service. That is the difference for me.”

She continued: “I realise what happened, but we can’t go back there because too many lives were lost but because you know because of ignorance, that’s ignorance and lack of knowledge.

“So, I am saying to the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas please vote your interest and be directed by the most high.”

Dr Minnis accepted Dr Sands’ resignation in May 2020 allegedly for his actions related to six permanent residents who landed in the country with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result.

Some Bahamians were initially angry over the episode because hundreds who wanted to return to the country had been stuck abroad amid the first wave of virus cases.

Dr Minnis said protocol was breached during the episode. Mr Wells, who has no medical background, was sworn in shortly after. Dr Minnis defended this decision by describing Mr Wells as a “doer who knows how to get things done”.

“While the medical officials continue to lead the charge in the battle against COVID-19, I have instructed Minister Wells to move aggressively to upgrade our health care infrastructure,” he announced last year.

“He is also charged with working with public health officials on boosting immunisations and vaccinations for various childhood diseases, some of which have lagged during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also work with public health officials to improve our readiness for a variety of public health threats, including potential pandemics.”