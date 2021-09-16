Two More Covid Deaths Confirmed

THE Ministry of Health recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

The country now has 19,795 confirmed cases of the virus. Of this figure, 1,704 cases are active.

In its September 14 dashboard, the Ministry of Health noted the COVID-19 death count has increased to 469. The two latest deceased victims are a 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. Both victims are from New Providence and died on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine other deaths are under investigation.

The data also shows that hospital numbers have declined. At last report, 169 people were in hospital; 22 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

A day earlier, officials said 182 people were in the hospital with the virus.