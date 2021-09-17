Man Claims He Was Arrested Trying To Turn In Drugs

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN who claimed he was arrested after trying to turn in $20,000 worth of cocaine that he found on a beach was on Friday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Gregory McPhee,41, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply after police alleged that they found him with 2.5 pounds of cocaine in Crooked Island on September 14.

When he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, he pleaded guilty, but said he found the drugs on the beach while he was cleaning up. He claimed when he tried to turn the drugs into the island’s station, he was arrested and charged.

In response, Magistrate McKinney told McPhee he would enter a not guilty plea on his behalf as he indicated that he had “honest intentions.”

The matter was subsequently adjourned to October 28 for trial. McPhee was granted $10,000 bail until that time.